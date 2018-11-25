Pulwama encounter: JeM terrorist gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

By: | Published: November 25, 2018 6:20 PM

A Pakistani-origin terrorist belonging to the Jaish-e Mohammed (JeM) was killed Sunday in a brief exchange of fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

pulwama encounter, jammu and kashmir, JeM terrorist, JeM, Jaish-e Mohammed, pulwama, shopian, kashmirPolice have registered a case in this regard and area is being searched, the official added.

A Pakistani-origin terrorist belonging to the Jaish-e Mohammed (JeM) was killed Sunday in a brief exchange of fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said. “On a credible input about the presence of terrorists, a search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces at the Bathien area of Khrew in Awantipora,” a police spokesman said.

He said security personnel conducting the search operation were fired upon by the terrorist, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire. “Consequently, one terrorist was killed. Incriminating materials, including an AK 47 rifle and magazines, were recovered from him,” the spokesman said.

He said it was learnt from the recovered materials that the slain terrorist was a Pakistani national code-named “Waseem” and that he was affiliated to the JeM. Police have registered a case in this regard and area is being searched, the official added.

