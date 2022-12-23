Project Zorawar – Know all about it

Even as the standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops continues, in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Ministry of Defence on Thursday gave approval to Project Zorawar. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) gave its approval for 24 projects out of which 21 are to be procured from domestic sources. There are six projects which have been approved for the Indian Army.

What is Project Zorawar?

This is an indigenously designed and developed Light Tank named `Zorawar’ which is meant to modernize the armoured wing of the Indian Army to deal with the emerging threats and modern warfare challenges.

Who was Zorawar?

He was a military general — Zorawar Singh Kahluria, and had served under Jammu’s Raja Gulab Singh and based on the information available in the public domain in the 19th century he had defeated the Chinese Army.

This tank has been designed to operate in different terrains – from High Altitude Area (HAA) to Island Territories and also marginal Terrain. These tanks are capable of being deployed faster and are expected to be deployed in Eastern Ladakh.

The Army felt the need for these tanks following the aggression of the Chinese Troops as they made advances towards Pangong Tso in 2020.

In August this year, Financial Express Online had reported that the Indian Army was awaiting the Ministry of Defence approval for these light tanks which will be manufactured in India under the `Make in India’ initiative.

The tanks that the Indian Army has deployed are heavy – 45-70 tonnes are operating in deserts and plains — Russian T-72 or T-90 or indigenous Arjun tank. The Light Tanks under Project Zorawar is expected to be around 25 tonnes.

Along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, close to China the terrain is difficult – one has to cross through several passes and in such a situation heavy tanks like the T-72 and others cannot reach the location when required during operations.

Features

These tanks according to sources will have the same fire power as heavy tanks and are expected to have artificial intelligence (AI) equipped drones. Because of their light weight these tanks can easily move from high mountains to passes.

While China has already deployed light tanks on the LAC in eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army has deployed T-72 tanks. However, the Army is now focusing on acquiring Light tanks under Project Zoravar for faster deployment.

Even Pakistan has inducted state-of-the-art tanks – a mix of medium and light weight and technologically advanced.