Professionals from Dominican Republic get trained at IIRS under ITEC

Around 14 professionals from the Caribbean island country Dominican Republic have concluded a training programme for Remote Sensing with Emphasis on Digital Image Processing. The training programme was conducted at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) in Dehradun.

According to a top diplomat of the Dominican republic the programme was attended by various representatives of the government institutions of that country including – Ministry of Defense; National Integrated Information System (SINI); National Center for Seismology; the Government Office of Information and Communication Technologies (OGTIC); Ministry of education; Environment and Natural Resources; National Council for Climate Change and Clean Development Mechanism; Dominican Coffee Institute (Indocafe); the National Geological Service; National Geographic Institute; and National Commission for the Technification of Irrigation.

How does it help?

These professionals have returned to their country with specific knowledge and will now apply these in various sectors especially in risk prevention and also in the efficient management of agriculture, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the Republic of India, David Puig says.

Who financed the training?

These 14 professionals were trained under the India Technical and Economic Cooperation Program (ITEC) which was agreed by both sides last July during the second meeting between the two countries which had taken place in Santo Domingo.

ITEC is a bilateral assistance programme by the government of India and through this programme it helps the developing nations through training initiatives. Besides Dominican Republic so far under ITEC initiative more than 158 countries from Africa, Europe, Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean have been provided technical assistance.

Last year under the ITEC framework around 18 professionals from the Dominican Republic were trained in Mohali, Punjab in cyber Security and Malware Analysis and Reverse Engineering.

Dominican Republic and India: Space Cooperation

The island nation is keen to have deeper cooperation in the field of Space and some of its scientists have undergone eight weeks training under the Unispace Nano-satellite Assembly and Training by ISRO (UNNATI) programme. This programme was launched by the government in 2019 to impart training to at the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC)’s facilities in technologies in the field of nano-satellites. Dominican Republic was the fifth country from the region to send its scientists to be trained at this centre.

Next month external affairs ministers Dr S Jaishankar is heading to the region on a four nation tour and he will be visiting the island nation and among other issues to discussed an agreement with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for Data sharing which will help in disaster management, surveillance and agriculture will be on the table for discussions.