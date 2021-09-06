Private operator receives tech-advanced ACH145 helicopter

The ACH range of helicopters is liked by passengers and pilots alike for its stylish interiors, smooth and quiet ride allied to its.

A private operator in India has recently received an ACH145 helicopter, a premium version of the H145 twin engine machine, from Airbus Corporate Helicopters. This helicopter to be used for private and business purposes is going to be flown on behalf of the owner who has the experience of being an aircraft operator for almost two decades.

More about the helicopter

This helicopter is the first ACH145 in India from the European helicopter leader which will be entering service later this year. And this machine features the ACH Line interior cabin concept in Shadow Harmony with a bespoke exterior livery.

On the delivery of the helicopter to the customer in India, Frederic Lemos, Head of ACH, said, “This is mostly suited to India, due to its impressive performance in hot and high conditions and excellent comfort levels.”

ACH helicopter range

According to Airbus, the range consists of different variants, besides the ACH125; there are ACH130, ACH135, ACH145, ACH160 and ACH175 which are light and medium models. Also available is a wide range of premium-design aircraft completions. And also bespoke solutions for all the models are available.

Combination of comfort and usefulness, the helicopter delivered has technologically advanced Helionix digital avionics system onboard.

ACH145 is the result of constant reinvention. The desire to push for more. To go beyond the expected.

With over eight possible layouts, this is the industry’s most flexible cabin and the one most likely to offer an interior solution that meets the customer’s most exacting requirements.

Designed to be shared, the interior is welcoming: a sanctuary in motion. Four to eight individual seats offer matchless comfort and a stylish, energetic aesthetic.

Exceptional space, tailored for the best passenger experience.

The ACH145 perfectly blends all aspects of performance. Class-leading combination of range, comfort and reliability.

Designed with safety in mind, the latest Helionix flight deck features advanced intuitive software, synthetic vision system and four-axis automatic pilot with complete envelope protection for the ultimate in precision and control.

ACH145 advanced technology ensures a more intelligent and ergonomic Human-Machine Interface.