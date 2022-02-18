President’s Fleet Review 2022: Six Ocean sailing vessels of Indian Navy reach destination

The journey started from Goa in the second week of January this year. Under the aegis of Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA) based at IHQ MoD (Navy), New Delhi, the six vessels covered 1600 NM (around 3000 KM) passage.

Ahead of the President’s Fleet Review 2022 (PFR), next week, six Ocean going Indian Naval Sailing Vessels — INS Mhadei, Kadalpura, Neelkanth, Tarini, Hariyal and Bulbul have reached Visakhapatnam. All the six Indian Navy’s vessels form part of Ocean Sailing Node at INS Mandovi at Goa under Southern Naval Command. There are six women officers as part of the crew on the six vessels, manned by naval officers drawn from three Commands of Navy, ANC and Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy).

The journey from Goa to Visakhapatnam

The journey started from Goa in the second week of January this year. Under the aegis of Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA) based at IHQ MoD (Navy), New Delhi, the six vessels covered 1600 NM (around 3000 KM) passage.

These vessels are used for ocean sailing by the Indian Navy and the crew for the sorties is selected from volunteers who have adequate sea sailing experience.

According to the Indian Navy, Ocean sailing is a tough adventure sport and this is utilized by the Indian Navy for inculcating communication, technical, operation of engines, honing essential seamanship skills, operation of Inmarsat equipment, logistics planning etc.

Why is this important?

It helps in enhancing the navy’s ability to project its presence across the globe when it participates in sailing expeditions like IONS sailing expedition, Cape Town to Rio de Janeiro races and Sagar Parikrama.

INS Mhadei in the past has gone on two solo circumnavigation ‘Sagar Parikrama’ : Capt Dilip Donde in 2010 and the second one was in 2013 under Cdr Abhilash Tomy. This vessel has also participated in Cape Town to Rio de Janeiro races in 2011, 2014 & 2017.

Similarly, INS Tarini with all women officers crew, this vessel has done circumnavigation of the globe ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’ in 2017.

All the six vessels will return to Goa by the end of next month.