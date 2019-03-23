President Kovind’s visit to LatAm: India looks to rekindle ties with South American nations

President Ramnath Kovind

Enhancing bilateral trade ties, and cooperation in renewable energy, education, military and space sector are some of the sectors that will be on the table for discussions when President Ramnath Kovind visits Croatia, Bolivia and Chile from Mar 25th –April 2.

Briefing media in New Delhi, ahead of the visit, Secretary (East) Ministry of External Affairs, Ms Vijay Thakur Singh said, in his meetings with his counterparts in all three countries the focus will be on further deepening of ties and issues of mutual interests will be discussed.

In what would be the first visit by an Indian president to the Eastern European country, Croatia, from Mar 25-28, Kovind’s focus of talks will be will be further investment in diverse sectors in that country. He will participate in the India-Croatia Business Forum and will also deliver an address at the University of Zagreb. According to Singh, he will hold talks with his Croatian counterpart Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

Earlier, there was a state visit from Croatia to India in 2002, and in 2010, former vice president Hamid Ansari had visited that country.

His next stop will be Bolivia, a landlocked South American nation, on March 28 for a three-day visit, which again is the first ever high level visit between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic ties. As reported by Financial Express Online, the country is rich in lithium and gold.

Besides holding restricted and delegation-level talks with Bolivian President Evo Morales, he will also participate in a India-Bolivia business meet, address university students, and interact with Indian community members before leaving for Chile. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with President Evo Morales of Bolivia at multi-lateral platforms.

In Chile the president will hold talks with the restricted and delegation-level talks with Sebastián Piñera which will focus on renewable energy, space and defence cooperation. He will also participate in a business meet where Indian industry captains will participate under the umbrella of industry chambers of India, address University of Chile and interact with members of the Indian community. The two countries will mark 70 years of diplomatic relations this year.

On way back on April 2, Kovind will make a transit halt in Cape Town in South Africa and will pay tribute to the late former South African president Nelson Mandela and interact with the Indian community.