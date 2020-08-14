  • MORE MARKET STATS

President approves gallantry award for defence personnel on eve of I-Day, 4 get Shaurya Chakra

By: |
Published: August 14, 2020 6:22 PM

Those from the Army who have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra are Lt.Col. Krishan Singh Rawat from the elite Special Forces, Major Anil Urs and Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey.

Wing Commander Vishak Nair from the Indian Air Force was also awarded the Shaurya Chakra.Wing Commander Vishak Nair from the Indian Air Force was also awarded the Shaurya Chakra. (File image)

On the eve of Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind approved gallantry awards for defence personnel, including Shaurya Chakra to three from the Army for counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir, the defence ministry said on Friday.

Wing Commander Vishak Nair from the Indian Air Force was also awarded the Shaurya Chakra.

Related News

Those from the Army who have been awarded the Shaurya Chakra are Lt.Col. Krishan Singh Rawat from the elite Special Forces, Major Anil Urs and Havildar Alok Kumar Dubey.

Thirty-one Army personnel too have been awarded the Sena (gallantry) medal.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. President approves gallantry award for defence personnel on eve of I-Day 4 get Shaurya Chakra
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Independence Day celebrations: Do Gaz ki Doori at Red Fort! MoD makes special arrangements during Covid-19
2China welcomes Israel-UAE accord to establish diplomatic ties
3ITBP awards 294 troops for bravery during recent skirmishes with Chinese in Ladakh