Precise Prithvi-II: DRDO’s daring design for defence dominance

In a historic launch on Tuesday, a Short-Range Ballistic Missile, the Prithvi-II, was successfully tested from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) the missile hit its target with “high accuracy.” The Prithvi-II missile, which has been a crucial part of India’s nuclear deterrence arsenal, demonstrated its precision and effectiveness once again in this successful launch.



The Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a new short-range ballistic missile called the Prithvi-II. This is the latest addition to the Prithvi series of missiles, which includes the Prithvi-I, Prithvi-II, Prithvi-III and Dhanush. The Prithvi-II is a surface-to-surface missile capable of carrying a payload of up to 500 kgs over a distance of 350 km. This missile is not only nuclear capable, but also versatile, with capability to use both nuclear and conventional warheads. The technology behind the propulsion of this missile is a liquid propulsion system with a high thrust engine making it highly reliable. As an indigenously developed missile, the Prithvi-II represents a major milestone for India’s military capabilities.

The Prithvi-II missile has undergone numerous successful test launches and has now been officially inducted into the Indian armed forces. The missile’s precision is deemed to be of high standard, thanks to its state-of-the-art navigation and guidance systems. The primary user of this missile is the Indian Army, with several regiments now equipped with it. Not only is the missile used in active deployment, but also as a training tool and for test launches by the Indian armed forces. The Prithvi-II is considered a “game changer” as it significantly improves India’s strategic capabilities, and serves as a deterrent to potential adversaries.



The recent successful launch of the Prithvi-II missile marks a notable achievement for India’s indigenous defence industry and the DRDO who developed it. The Prithvi II missile and other missiles in the series are a result of India’s Integrated Guided Missile Development Program that was initiated by the government in 1983 to attain self-sufficiency in production and development of various missiles. The Prithvi II missile was the first missile to be developed under this program.



DRDO has also made efforts to develop surface-to-air missiles through Project Devil, which can use either liquid or a combination of liquid and solid fuels. It is designed as a battlefield missile and has the capability to transport a nuclear warhead, making it a tactical nuclear weapon. The night trials of the missile were conducted thrice in 2020, demonstrating the missile’s reliability and consistent performance.