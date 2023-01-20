U.S. aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney opened its new India Engineering Center (IEC) in Bengaluru on January 19.

The IEC is co-located with Pratt & Whitney’s India Capabilities Center(ICC), which was opened in 2022 to provide integrated global supply chain support, and the recently inaugurated Collins Aerospace Engineering and Global Operations Center.

Pratt & Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies company is among the world’s leading entities that design, manufacture and service aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. P &W has more than 1,500 engines and auxiliary power units in service.

Pratt & Whitney’s F135 engine powers the world’s only 5th Generation F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft which is known for its most advanced operational capabilities.

“The Indian aviation market is growing at a rapid pace and Bengaluru is a hub for that growth,” said Geoff Hunt, senior vice president, Engineering, Pratt & Whitney.

“The work conducted at the IEC – by some of India’s best and brightest minds – will support cutting-edge technology that will drive the future of flight,

Work performed at the IEC will encompass elements such as aero and mechanical and control systems for various products in Pratt & Whitney’s portfolio of large and small commercial engines. It will also extend across the entire product lifecycle from development to field support and sustainment.

“The IEC will fully integrate with our existing global engineering footprint across Canada, Puerto Rico and Poland to advance world-class technology such as the geared turbofan and other sustainable propulsion solutions,” said Paul Weedon, vice president, Engine Development, Pratt & Whitney Canada Corp. “The IEC team will be key to improving commercial engine performance, extending time on wing, reducing airline operating costs, and decreasing fuel consumption.”

“I am truly excited about the future of Pratt & Whitney in India, and the significant investments we are making towards building a stronger aerospace ecosystem in-country,” said Ashmita Sethi, Managing Director, United Technologies Corporation India (UTCIPL). “Beyond the $40M+ in financial investment in both the IEC and co-located India Capability Center, we are collaborating with local universities and investing in emerging technology companies to further enhance India’s homegrown capabilities.”

Other significant investments in-country include Pratt & Whitney’s state-of-the-art India Customer Training Center in Hyderabad and its R&D collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

According to the statement from P&W, the IEC, which was designed to meet the LEED Platinum certification, will further enhance Raytheon Technologies’ combined presence in India of over 5,000 employees and facilitates collaboration across the company’s businesses.

India is important to the global growth and investment strategy of Raytheon Technologies, and the advanced infrastructure and talent pool will help drive the country’s contributions as a global leader in aerospace and defence.

Raytheon Technologies provides advanced systems and services for, military and government customers worldwide. It has four verticals ― Pratt & Whitney, Collins Aerospace, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defence.