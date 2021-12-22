Pralay Missile: DRDO successfully tests indigenous SRBM

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) during the maiden test of the surface-to-surface missile all objectives were met as all the sub-systems performed to satisfaction.

As 2021 is coming to an end, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) carried out the maiden test of another indigenously developed and designed surface-to-surface short range ballistic missile (SRBM) “Pralay’’ missile. Once this missile system is inducted it will give the necessary impetus to the Armed Forces. The test comes close on the heels of the successful test firing of a 2000-km range nuclear capable Agni Prime missile from the same facility recently by DRDO.

More about Pralay

It is a new generation indigenously made missile.

According to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) during the maiden test of the surface-to-surface missile all objectives were met as all the sub-systems performed to satisfaction.

Following the desired quasi ballistic trajectory, the missile reached the designated target. This was achieved with accuracy, thus validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms.

All events were captured by the sensors and the down range ships. These tracked the missile trajectory.

There are many new technologies which have been used in this missile which is powered with a solid propellant rocket.

Missile can be launched from a mobile launcher at a short notice and has a range of 150-500 kilometer.

The missile guidance system has state of the art navigation system and integrated avionics on board.

The test carried out today was to gauge the firepower.

This missile is a derivative of Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) exo-atmospheric interceptor missile. It has the capability of targeting enemy weapons at high altitudes.

It is also much faster and precise. And with a payload of 1000 kilogram can travel up to a distance of 350 km. It weighs around five tonnes.

Fuel

It was fuelled by composite propellant. This has been developed by Pune-based High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL).

For mid-course supervision, the missile uses an inertial navigation system.

This missile is for the Indian Army which was looking for SRBM for strategic strike missions for a 500-km range.

Pralay Vs Chinese and Russian ballistic missiles

The project was sanctioned in 2015 and the first test was scheduled for 2018. However, the first test of Pralay had to be postponed as the population of Balasore district had to be evacuated.

This missile can be comparedwith China’s Dongfeng 12 and Russia’s 9K720 Iskander. Both of them are short-range tactical ballistic missiles.