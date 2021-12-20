  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pradeep Kumar Rawat to be India’s new envoy to China

Rawat’s appointment comes in the midst of the lingering eastern Ladakh border standoff

Written By PTI
Rawat will succeed Vikram Misri.

Senior diplomat Pradeep Kumar Rawat was on Monday appointed as India’s next Ambassador to China. An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of 1990 batch, Rawat is currently serving as Indian envoy to the Netherlands. “He is expected to take up the assignment shortly,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.

Rawat will succeed Vikram Misri. Rawat’s appointment comes in the midst of the lingering eastern Ladakh border standoff. He had earlier served in Hong Kong and Beijing.

Rawat served as Ambassador of India to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from September 2017-December 2020. He speaks fluent Mandarin

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Next Story
France ready to provide more Rafales: French Defence Minister