Powerful IED detected on Jammu-Poonch highway; destroyed by bomb disposal squad

Jammu | Published: November 19, 2019 2:06:55 PM

The IED, suspected to have been planted by terrorists to trigger an explosion, was found by an army patrolling party near Kallar Morh in the border district of Poonch and was subsequently destroyed by the bomb disposal squad, the officials said.

Movement of traffic on the busy highway was suspended for some time. (Representational Image: PTI)

A major tragedy was averted with timely detection of a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the Jammu-Poonch National Highway on Tuesday morning, officials said. The IED, suspected to have been planted by terrorists to trigger an explosion, was found by an army patrolling party near Kallar Morh in the border district of Poonch and was subsequently destroyed by the bomb disposal squad, the officials said.

Movement of traffic on the busy highway was suspended for some time, officials said, adding that a massive search operation is underway to sanitise the area and track down the terrorists who planted the explosive device.

