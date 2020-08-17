Post-COVID-19: India seeks flexibility from countries for UN Peacekeeping programme

It also adds that the contributing countries to peacebuilding should be focused on the institutions and not individuals. (Representative image)

Post-COVID 19, with a focus on the African continent, India urges national governments to be part of the UN peacebuilding commission and sought flexibility for programme design from the `donors and international organizations ‘. In a recent statement at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), in its statement on “Pandemics and the Challenges of Sustaining Peace”, as the world continues its fight against COVID-19 pandemic, India has given a ten-point suggestion which the UN Peacekeeping could adapt.

The list of suggestions made by India includes UN Secretariat to carry out “realistic assessment” of contingents in the mission areas and the focus is on the troop competencies for the selection criteria.

According to the statement which is available on the UN website, India has asked the countries which have been contributing troops to stick to “training plans, including pre-deployment and in-mission training”. It also adds that the contributing countries to peacebuilding should be focused on the institutions and not individuals.

Stressing on how “India has been a positive contributor to international peace and security”, it has stated that “We are a major Troop Contributing Country to the UN Peacekeeping Operations, including through women peacekeepers.”

It has suggested the participation of women, and youth, and the peacebuilders to counter misinformation and to combat “infodemic” of false information, increased support for psycho-social and trauma healing programs during the crisis.

Despite the pandemic, India has been very active and has deployed additional medical personnel and equipment to the military hospitals in Goma, under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and also Juba, UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

As has been reported earlier by Financial Express Online, India has been very actively participating in the peacekeeping operations as well anti-piracy operations in the African Continent along with other countries from there.

Both sides have agreed to strengthen their cooperation in peacekeeping capacity and peace-building efforts which also include giving support to the African Standby Force (ASF).