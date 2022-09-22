PM to visit Tokyo next week, will also have a separate meeting with PM Kishida

Next week Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan to attend the State Funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

On Thursday (Sept 22, 2022) the Ministry of External affairs officially announced that the Prime Minister will visit that country on September 27, 2022 to attend the state funeral of the former leader of that country. He will also have a separate meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during the visit.

Importance of the visit

PM Modi’s meeting with his Japanese counterpart comes ahead of the G20 summit in Japan in November. And what is likely to be the focus of the short meeting in Tokyo would be related to strengthening relations amongst the QUAD member countries, more about trade and economic relations, deepening of military cooperation and joint production of different military platforms. Also, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has escalated. The two leaders PM Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida are likely to discuss issues of regional and global interest.

Japan is one of the countries which have imposed stringent sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this year in March, during his visit to India, the Japanese PM Fumio Kishida had urged PM Modi to take a tougher stand against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, according to the joint statement issued at the end of the visit made no direct mention of Ukraine and the two leaders called for immediate cessation of violence and to choose the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

The visit also comes close on the heels of the recently concluded 2+2 Ministerial Level Dialogue between the two countries earlier this month.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met with Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada. Both sides at the end of the meeting expressed their support for stronger defence and security cooperation.

Also Read: Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe assassinated; A look at his friendship with PM Modi, and Abenomics

The two countries are keen to work together on various military platforms and in Technological cooperation, as the two countries play a very important role in ensuring free and open and rules based Indo-Pacific Region.