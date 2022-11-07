PM to unveil India’s G20 Presidency logo, theme and website on November 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency on November 8 2022 at 4:30 PM via video conferencing. India will be assuming the G20 presidency from December 1, 2022 and will hold it till November 30, 2023.

During this period, the country is likely to hold close to 200 meetings across the country in a significant step towards taking a greater leadership role globally.

The G20 Presidency offers India the opportunity to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance.

The logo, theme and website of the G20 Presidency would reflect India’s message and overarching priorities to the world.

Also Read: Countdown Begins – Under India’s Presidency of G20, MEA says 200 meetings planned across the country



G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

During the course of its G20 Presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across India.

The G20 Summit to be held next year, would be one of the highest profile international gatherings to be hosted by India.

Also Read: Jaishankar reiterates focus on connectivity, food and energy security at SCO meet

Earlier last week, India’s chief economic advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran highlighted that the objective of Indian Presidency will be to focus on key issues of near-term macroeconomic vulnerabilities including food and energy insecurities and aftermath of geopolitical developments.

What’s the G-20 Troika

India, at the moment forms an integral part of the G-20 Troika. As the name indicates it include the three key nation that hold the current, previous and future Presidencies. The current presidency is held by Indonesia and Italy held it earlier while India will take over. These nations are at the moment part of the Troika

After India’s presidency is over, Brazil will take over and then the Troika will be formed of India, Indonesia and Brazil.