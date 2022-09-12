PM to meet Chinese President at SCO

Later this week Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Samarkand to attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) from September 15-16.

On the sidelines of the summit, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to hold a few bilateral meetings.

The last SCO meeting in person was held in June 2019, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, and during two years of global pandemic of Covid 19, the meetings have taken place virtually.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that PM Modi is expected to have bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the SCO summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin and also the Chinese President Xi Jinping, and other leaders too.

Who is attending?

The two-day summit will be attended by all the leaders of SCO Member States, Secretary General of the SCO, Observer States, President of Turkmenistan, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), as well as other invited guests.

Agenda

Organisation’s activities over the past two decades will be reviewed by the member states, as well as discuss the prospects of multilateral cooperation in the future. The top leaders are expected to discuss issues of regional and global importance.

Significance of the SCO summit this year

It comes at a time when the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, China bullying Taiwan and its border issues with India still need to be resolved.

What to look out for?

This is the first in-person SCO meeting since 2019 and is being closely watched for the likely bilateral meetings of PM Modi with the leaders of Russia, China, and others.

This time the new Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif will be attending the SCO meeting. Whether he will have a bilateral with PM Modi has not been confirmed.

Meeting with the Chinese President is of importance, as Xi Jinping, as reported by Financial Express Online earlier, is getting ready for the CCP meeting next month where he is likely to secure an unprecedented third term as President.

According to reports, Russian President Putin will also be meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping at the summit. This meeting is important as Moscow is trying to bolster ties with Beijing following the Western sanctions due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. From Uzbekistan, the Chinese leader will be traveling to Kazakhstan.

SCO is the world’s largest regional organisation and is made up of four central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan, China, Russia, India and Pakistan. During the meeting later this week, Iran will be formally admitted as a member of SCO, and at the end of the meeting India will be handed over the presidency of the grouping.

Disengagement of troops at PP 15

Ahead of the possible bilateral meeting between PM Modi and the Chinese President, on Monday (September 12, 2022), Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande said that the process of Indian and Chinese militaries disengaging from Patrolling Point (PP) 15 in Gogra-Hot Springs was going as per schedule. The Indian Army Chief has just returned after a two day visit to Ladakh, and on the sidelines of a seminar on Army logistics at Manekshaw Centre, said that he will go back to take stock. When asked about the status of the disengagement process he said, “But, it (disengagement process) is going as per schedule, and what was decided.”

Last week on September 9, in an official statement the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the disengagement process will be completed by September 12, 2022.

Following the start of the disengagement process of both Indian and Chinese troops from PP15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area, the Army chief was in the region last week to review the overall security situation in eastern Ladakh.