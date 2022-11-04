PM to address Abu Dhabi Space Debate

Next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Abu Dhabi Space Debate, will address a gathering of leading representatives of space agencies, thinkers, governments and enterprises. The address will be virtual along with the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

The Abu Dhabi Space Debate, in its inaugural two-day event from December 5-6, 2022, will be hosting representatives of the world’s fast-growing space industry. This is a global platform for new countries looking at and exploring space capabilities, and the development of a fast growing private sector.

The debate according to the organisers will address the geopolitical impacts of space exploration, regulations as well as the respective roles played by the private and public sector players.

Outcome expected

The two days debate is expected to play a role in shaping global co-operation in the human exploration of space and aims to create an inclusive discourse that would play a vital role in advancing international cooperation, standards and policy setting for the global space sector.

Highlighting the unprecedented global challenges, Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chair of the UAE Space Agency and the Abu Dhabi Space Debate Committee, stated, that the platform will play a vital role to play in forging cooperation and consensus and development in this important sector.

Who will be the speakers?

The Debate is expected to initiate an open, frank and full exchange and also seek an open, frank exchange and seek resolution and concrete progress for the sector.

There will speakers likeWilliam Alberque, Director of Strategy, Technology, and Arms Control at the International Institute for Strategic Studies; Dr George Friedman, founder of Geopolitical Futures; Dr Robin Geiss, director of the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research and also participating in the debates will be around 250 space agency and space sector leaders who will be representing almost 30 countries including India, the US, the UK, South Korea, France, Japan, Saudi Arabia among others. Also present will be private sector companies like Thales, Airbus, Northrop Grumman, and Amazon along with academics, researchers as well as legislators.

Also Read: ISRO’s GSLV well suited for Jupiter Observing Velocity Experiment: Cdr Ronnie Nader – EXA Astronaut

Legacy players as well as emerging space nations will be present at this debate and they will be joined by representatives of the Philippines, Portuguese, Romanian, Rwandan, Norwegian space agencies, and also some global players from the sector.

According to Ms Al Amiri, some of the most exciting developments in this sector are coming from younger players in the sector who are the driving force behind the expansion in global demand for access to space.

Also Read: Nano satellites will be the main technology platform for Africa: Allan Okoth, Founder, STEM 2030 Ltd, Kenya

Issues to be discussed

Geopolitical impacts of space exploration, stability, and security of space assets, development of national science and technology programmes, sustainability, the role of space systems in defence and intelligence gathering, the rise of mega constellations, the weaponization of space assets, and more.

The Abu Dhabi Space Debate is taking place under the patronage of the UAE President and has been organized by the UAE Space Agency.