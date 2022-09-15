PM says will hold bilateral meetings at SCO

Ahead of his departure for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders who will be attending the meeting.

In his departure statement the PM said that he is visiting Samarkand at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan H.E Shavkat Mirziyoyev to attend the Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

While Prime Minister’s meeting with the chair of the SCO Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been announced officially announced in New Delhi, and his meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin, by Kremlin, there is no clarity if there will be bilateral meetings with the President of China and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In his statement PM mentioned a number of decisions for mutual cooperation under Uzbek chairship which is likely to be adopted in areas like culture, trade, economy and tourism.

Fondly recalling President Mirziyoyev’s visit to India in 2018, the departure statement of PM stated that the Uzbek president had also graced the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as its Guest of Honour in 2019.

“In addition, I will hold bilateral meetings with some of the other Leaders attending the Summit,” the Prime Minister said.

At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and on further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organization, the Prime Minister added.

Both Modi and Jinping are taking part in the Summit which comes at a time when the armies of both countries have completed the process of disengagement on September 12, 2022 in the Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) area. This process has been completed as per the understanding between the two countries.