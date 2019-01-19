PM Narendra Modi inaugurates L&T’s K9 Vajra gun-making facility

By: | Published: January 19, 2019 2:12 PM

The company has set up the Armoured Systems Complex at Hazira, around 30km from Surat, to manufacture and integrate advanced armoured platforms, such as self-propelled artillery Howitzers, future infantry combat vehicles, future-ready combat vehicles and future main battle tanks.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates L&T’s K9 Vajra gun-making facility (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday inaugurated the Armoured Systems Complex of Larsen and Toubro in Gujarat, the first private facility in the country where the K9 Vajra self-propelled Howitzer guns will be manufactured. L&T had in 2017 won the Rs 4,500-crore contract from the Ministry of Defence to supply 100 units of K9 Vajra-T 155 mm/52 calibre tracked self-propelled gun systems to the Indian Army under the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

The company has set up the Armoured Systems Complex at Hazira, around 30km from Surat, to manufacture and integrate advanced armoured platforms, such as self-propelled artillery Howitzers, future infantry combat vehicles, future-ready combat vehicles and future main battle tanks. The manufacturing complex is executing the ‘K9 Vajra-T 155 mm/52-caliber tracked self-propelled Howitzer guns’ programme.

K9 Vajra contract involves delivery of 100 such systems in 42 months, which is the largest contract awarded to a private company by the Ministry of Defence. L&T had signed a transfer of technology contract for guns with South Korean company Hanwha Corporation.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present at the inauguration Saturday.

