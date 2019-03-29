PM Narendra Modi blasts Imran Khan, says India won’t fall into Pakistan’s trap over terrorism anymore

Narendra Modi and Imran Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi blasts Pakistan PM Imran Khan! Sending a clear and stern message to his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that India won’t fall into Islamabad’s trap anymore. Launching a scathing attack at Pakistan over its double-standards and hypocrisy over cross-border terrorism emanating from its soil, PM Modi said that the neighbouring country has always assured that its administration would take “decisive action” but Islamabad has yet to walk the talk. While talking to Republic Bharat channel, PM Modi categorically said that he did not want to fall into their (Pakistan’s) trap anymore. However, PM Modi made it clear that India’s fight was not with Pakistan’s people but against terrorism.

PM Modi’s remarks came a day after New Delhi had expressed its disappointment following Islamabad’s reaction to the dossier that India sent regarding Pakistan-based dreaded terrorist Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed’s involvement in the attack on CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama. While Islamabad has sought more evidence, New Delhi said that Pakistan has once again resorted to its usual stance of denial on terrorism menace.

Following the Pulwama attack, PM Modi had warned Pakistan of consequences and said that armed forces were given a free-hand to chalk out a counter plan. On February 26, Indian Air Force carried out airstrike at Jash terror training facility at Balakot.

PM Modi also lashed out at Opposition for criticising his ‘schedule’ following the dastardly Pulwama attack. On February 14, when the Pulwama attack took place, PM Modi said he was in Uttarakhand on a pre-scheduled visit. He revealed that he got the information about the attack and decided to address a rally over the phone. However, PM Modi said that he restrained himself from immediately mentioning the incident of such magnitude. PM Modi also asserted he could not stay uninvolved when Jawans’ life is at risk.

PM Modi also said opposition raised questions instead of celebrating when the Indian Air Force shot down a Pakistan Air Force’s F-16. In a veiled attack at opposition parties, PM Modi said those who attacked him personally after Pulwama got a befitting reply from people. In a stinging attack, PM Modi said that opposition saw statesmanship in Imran Khan’s statements even as they cast aspersions on their own PM.