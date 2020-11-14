PM Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali at Rajasthan’s Longewala Post, says ‘every Indian is proud of our soldiers’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Longewala in Rajasthan Jaisalmer (Courtesy: Twitter/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating Diwali with soldiers this year as well, a customary tradition he has been following since he assumed office. This year he will light diyas with Border Security Force (BSF) ‘Jawans’ at Longewala in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

As per reports, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana are accompanying the Prime Minister in his Diwali celebrations.

Addressing soldiers at Jaisalmer, PM Modi said he has brought the greetings from every Indian among them today. Celebrating the contribution of the soldiers he said, “Be it the peaks of the Himalayas, the stretch of desert, dense forests or the depths of seas – your valour has always triumphed in every challenge”

Taking on “expansionist forcers” in his address to the soldiers, PM said: “World now understands that this nation won’t compromise with its interests, not at any cost. This repute and stature of India is all due to your strength and valour. India is clearly presenting its opinions on international fora today because you’ve secured the nation.”

Addressing the soldiers, he further said: “130 Crore Indians are standing with you. Every Indian is proud of the strength and valour of our soldiers. They are proud of your invincibility. No power in the world can stop our brave soldiers from guarding the borders of our country.”

PM Narendra Modi also urged troops to innovate, practise yoga and learn an Indian language they don’t know from colleagues. “I’d like to implore 3 points to the armed forces. First is to continue ingenuity by innovating; second is to practice yog; third is to learn another language other than their mother tongue and English. This will help ingrain new perspectives and enthusiasm in them,” he said.

The prime minister ended his speech with loud chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: PM Narendra Modi and members of Indian Armed Forces chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ at Longewala in Jaisalmer. The Prime Minister is in Longewala to celebrate #Diwali with security forces. pic.twitter.com/gkWfvIxjQw — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

On the eve of Diwali, paying gratitude to the exemplary courage of the soldiers guarding the borders PM Modi appealed to Indians to light a ‘diya’ as a ‘salute to soldiers.

“This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders,” he tweeted

The PM also shared an audio clip of his recent radio show, ‘Maan ki Baat’ in which he asked citizens to light diya for the jawans.

The BJP following their leader’s appeal urged people to post a photo with diyas on social media to honour the sacrifices of the security forces on the country’s borders.

“This Diwali, PM Narendra Modi has launched this special campaign to let us express our gratitude for our bravest of the brave soldiers. Request you to post a photo with diyas for our soldiers using #Salute2Soldiers on social media,” the party said.

Every year Prime Minister Modi travels to forward areas of the country in states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Diwali with soldiers.