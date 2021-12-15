PM Modi’s foreign relations blitzkrieg: 2022 to be a packed year

The year will start with a visit to UAE, as has been reported earlier by Financial Express Online. PM Modi will visit the Indian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo and will have meetings with the top leadership of the country.

Africa, Asean Region, Europe, West Asia, Russia, are among the destinations where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to in 2022. However, the travels to these places are all dependent on the global pandemic of COVID-19 and new variants across the globe.

Meetings scheduled for 2022

6th Indo-German Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC)

Second India-Nordic summit

G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia

Second Quad in-person summit in Japan

22nd India-Russia Annual Summit

5th in person BIMSTEC summit to take place in Sri Lanka

Commonwealth Summit in Rwanda

ASEAN summit in Cambodia

BRICS summit most likely in Beijing

Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit to take place in Uzbekistan

The year will start with a visit to UAE, as has been reported earlier by Financial Express Online. PM Modi will visit the Indian Pavilion at the Dubai Expo and will have meetings with the top leadership of the country.

The visit to UAE is of significance as it will come soon after the first ever visit of the Prime Minister of Israel to that country and also, India is now a member of West Asia “QUAD’’ – (the US, Israel, UAE and India). Issues of mutual concern are maritime security, connectivity, trade and business are on the agenda, also, the Western world is looking towards India to play a major role in the region as it has close proximity with the Gulf countries and Israel.

A visit to Germany is on the cards in 2022, when the PM will visit the European nation for the 6th Indo-German Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) and this will also be an opportunity to meet the new Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. Germany is also the chair of G-7 and the last time the PM attended an in -person meeting of the G-7 was in 2019.

The second visit to Europe in 2022 by the Prime Minister will be for the second India-Nordic summit which will take place in Copenhagen, Denmark.

G-20 & ASEAN Summit

Indonesia is holding the G20 summit next year and all powerful world economies will reach Bali. It will be during this meeting that Indonesian President Joko Widodo will hand over the presidency to PM Modi. India will hold the G20 summit in 2023.

PM Modi will also head to Cambodia for the ASEAN summit later in the year.

Will he go to China for BRICS?

No dates have been firmed up for the BRICS summit which is scheduled to be hosted in Beijing. Depending on the global pandemic situation, if the meeting is in-person, PM Modi might go for the summit.

There is also a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit expected to take place in Uzbekistan.

Second in-person QUAD meeting

The next in-person QUAD Leaders summit is slated to take place in Japan in the second month of 2022. Leaders from the US, Australia, India and Japan are expected to be there.

India-Russia annual summit

Stage is all set for the first regiment of the S-400 Air Defence System to arrive from Russia and PM Modi is likely to go to Russia for the India-Russia annual summit and will be meeting President Vladimir Putin for talks.

BIMSTEC

Sri Lanka will be the destination for the prime minister when he is likely to go for the 5th edition of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC). The major agenda will be connectivity and Coastal shipping agreement.

CHOGM meet in Rwanda

Though the india-Africa summit which was expected to take place in 2021 has not yet taken place, Rwanda is expected to be a destination in Africa for PM Modi. He will be there to attend the Commonwealth summit (or Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting) CHOGM meet.

Where did PM visit in 2021?

In 2021, before the country witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases, PM Modi had visited Dhaka, Bangladesh and later in the year he had traveled to the US for the first ever in-person QUAD summit, followed by attending the UN General Assembly. After this he left to attend the G-20 summit in Italy and from there went to Glasgow for the COP-26 summit.