PM Modi to inaugurate two defence offices complexes on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate defence offices complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue here on Thursday.

The PMO said he will visit the complex at Africa Avenue and interact with Army, Navy, Air Force and civilian officers and also address the gathering.

The new complexes will accommodate around 7,000 officials from the Ministry of Defence and the armed forces.

The buildings will provide modern, secure and functional working spaces, the Prime Minister’s Office said, adding that an Integrated Command and Control Centre has been established for managing building operations while also catering to the end-to-end safety and surveillance of both the buildings.

The new Defence Office Complexes are state-of-the-art and energy-efficient, with comprehensive security management measures.

One of the defining features of these buildings is the use of new and sustainable construction technology called LGSF (Light gauge steel frame), which reduced construction time from 24-30 months in case of conventional RCC construction, it said.

The buildings, constructed at the cost of Rs 775 crore, utilise resource-efficient green technology and promote environment-friendly practices.