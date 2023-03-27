PM Modi to address Combined Commanders Conference this week

State is all set for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the senior commanders of the three armed forces – Army, Navy and Air Force later this week at the 21 Strike Corps headquarters located in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The senior commanders of the three forces will be meeting from March 30-April 1, 2023 and will be deliberating over several issues including the long pending integration of services, and influence of new and emerging technologies over future wars and also how prepared are the forces to deal with the emerging geopolitical threats.

The three-day Combined Commanders Conference (CCC) serves as a main platform for the interaction of the top political leadership with the military brass.

What to expect?

According to sources in the defence and security establishment during his interaction at the CCC PM Modi is likely to review the progress made so far in the integration of the forces, joint operations, as well as most importantly the progress on setting up the theatre command.

In 2019 the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was announced following which the Modi government had set a timeline to address critical issues that were “holding back” jointness and the integration of the forces. And to bring about the necessary changes in the jointness of operations, support and logistic services the new CDS at that time (Late) Gen Bipin Rawat was given three years.

As has been reported earlier by Financial Express Online as per the government directive the CDS was given the task to facilitate “restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/theatre commands”.

Unfortunately the three year deadline has not been met due to the untimely death of Gen Rawat in a helicopter accident. Now a new CDS has been appointed

India joined a select group of countries when it announced setting up the office of CDS. So far countries like the US and China as per the information in the public domain have integrated theatre or joint commands.

Why the need for Joint Commands/Integrated Theatre?

Once these are established then all the assets whether land, air and sea are put under the command of one officer assigned to a geographical area based on the military and strategic needs of the country.

How many commands does China have?

It has around five commands and India which has lesser territory and smaller force has 19 commands across the three services.