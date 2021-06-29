PM Modi, Shah, Rajnath Singh discuss ‘futuristic challenges’ in defence sector

They also discussed various other aspects, including equipping security forces with modern equipment and involving more youth, start-ups and the strategic community in the field.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday and discussed “futuristic challenges” in the defence sector, sources said.
They also discussed various other aspects, including equipping security forces with modern equipment and involving more youth, start-ups and the strategic community in the field.
The meeting came against the backdrop of the first-of-its-kind terror attack using drone at an Indian Air Force station in Jammu.
The government has handed over the probe into the attack to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.