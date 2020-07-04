PM Modi Leh visit: ‘Unfortunate’, says Army after doubts raised over treatment of injured soldiers

PM Modi meeting soldiers at a hospital in Leh, Ladakh. (Photo/PTI)

Indian Army’s statement over PM Modi’s Leh hospital visit: During his surprise visit to Leh, Ladakh on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited an Army hospital to meet the soldiers who were injured in the Galwan Valley clash. Interacting with soldiers at the medical facility, PM Modi lauded their bravery, saying that a message has gone out to the world about their valour.

“You all gave a fitting reply (karara jawab bhi diya hai),” PM Modi said referring to the June 15 violent face-off between Indian troops and Chinese PLA in the Galwan Valley.

However, questions were raised over PM Modi’s unannounced visit to Leh and particularly his tour of the hospital. While a Congress leader Abhishek Dutt called it a ‘photo-op’, social media was also buzzing with several such posts.

The Indian Army on Saturday issued a statement over the development and said that it was disturbing that aspersion were being raised over the treatment of soldiers.

पर यह हॉस्पिटल लग कहा से रहा हैं – ना कोई ड्रिप , डॉक्टर के जगह फोटोग्राफर ,बेड के साथ कोई दवाई नहीं , पानी की बोतल नहीं ? पर भगवान का शुक्रिया की हमारे सारे वीर सैनिक एक दम स्वस्त हैं ।।।।। भारत माता की जय ।।।। pic.twitter.com/rLY7aoC4Hu — Abhishek Dutt (अभिषेक दत्त) (@duttabhishek) July 3, 2020

“There have been malicious and unsubstantiated accusations in some quarters regarding the status of the facility visited by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during his visit to the General Hospital at Leh on July 03, 2020,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

“It is clarified that the said facility is part of the Crisis Expansion capacity of 100 beds and is very much part of the General Hospital complex” the statement added in an apparent response to all those raising questioning over the PM’s visit.

As per the statement, the jawans were kept in a separate ward since their arrival from Galwan to ensure quarantine from COVID areas. “The Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane and the Army Commander have also visited the injured braves in the same location,” it added.