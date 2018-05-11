PM Modi in Nepal: Top 5 things to know about the big bilateral visit

Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister KP Oli launched the Ramayan Circuit Bus Route service this morning in Janakpur. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Janakpur for his two-day visit and met with his Nepal counterpart Khadga Prasad Oli this morning. This will be PM Modi’s third visit to Nepal as a Prime Minister. Khadga Prasad Oli had visited India along with his wife last month and had the termed visit as “historical”. He also said the meeting between him and PM Modi had renewed their relationship. After weeks of massive campaigning in Karnataka, which is going to polls tomorrow, PM Modi is now in Nepal showing his commitment to envisage a new and stronger bond with Kathmandu. Showing the policy of “neighbourhood first”, Modi has made it clear that he has Nepal on his high priority list. Just before leaving New Delhi to Nepal, PM Modi said, “It reflects the high priority, India, and personally I, attach to our age-old, close and friendly ties with Nepal”. This statement will try to fructify into several bilateral agreements that India and Nepal are likely to sign in the coming two days.

Here are top 5 things to know about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nepal:

1. PM Modi has made it clear that his agenda is “neighbourhood first” policy. The highlight of the Prime Minister visit will be him flagging off a tourist bus from Janakpur to Ayodhya. Janakpur, a sub-metropolitan city is considered to be a birthplace of Sita and Ayodhya is famous to be the birthplace of Ram. The two leaders launched the Ramayan Circuit Bus Route service this morning.

2. PM Modi will be bolstering the ties with Nepal by trying to revive historical and cultural ties. As a part of this agenda, Prime Minister Modi is likely to boost developmental projects for Hindu pilgrimage centres. Apart from visiting Janakpur, he will also visit Muktinath and Pashupathinath temples in Nepal.

3. As a part of his “neighbourhood first” policy and Sabka Saat and Sabka Vikas, Prime Minister Modi has said that he will hold one-on-one talks with his counterpart Khadga Prasad Oli to discuss a new roadmap to India-Nepal relations. Apart from meeting his counterpart, Prime Minister Modi will also call on Bidhya Devi Bhandari, President of Nepal and Nanda Kishor Pun, Vice President of Nepal, to discuss cultural ties between the two countries. This comes as a push for “soft power” the NDA government has envisaged as a part of its foreign policy.

4. PM Modi will also be laying the foundation stone for a hydroelectricity project in the eastern Nepal district of Sankhuwasabha through a video conferencing. The project is handled by Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam, a public holding company owned by Government of India.

5. PM Modi will also sign agreements on energy, agriculture, education and other and MoUs to enhance people-to-people linkages and promote economic growth.