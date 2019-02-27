PM Modi holds meeting with top security, intel officials after Pak jets violate Indian air space

By: | Published: February 27, 2019 3:36 PM

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, senior officials of the Indian Navy, Army and the Air Force and other security officials were holding a meeting to discuss the current security situation, they said.

Top security and intelligence officials Wednesday huddled into a meet at the prime minister’s office in the wake of Pakistan Air Force jets violating the Indian airspace, sources said.

Earlier in the day, a PAF F-16 fighter jet was shot down by Indian air defence forces in Rajouri sector of Jammu region. The aircraft was brought down in Jhangar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector.

