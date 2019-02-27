PM Modi holds meeting with top security, intel officials after Pak jets violate Indian air space

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, senior officials of the Indian Navy, Army and the Air Force and other security officials were holding a meeting to discuss the current security situation, they said.

Top security and intelligence officials Wednesday huddled into a meet at the prime minister’s office in the wake of Pakistan Air Force jets violating the Indian airspace, sources said.

Earlier in the day, a PAF F-16 fighter jet was shot down by Indian air defence forces in Rajouri sector of Jammu region. The aircraft was brought down in Jhangar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri sector.