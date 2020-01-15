PM Modi hails valour, professionalism of Army after it escorts pregnant woman to hospital in valley; watch video

By: |
Published: January 15, 2020 3:22:51 PM

"During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Mrs Shamima, required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hours over 100 Army persons & 30 civilians walked with her on stretcher through heavy snow. Baby born in hospital, both mother & child doing fine," it tweeted tagging Modi.

Narendra Modi, professionalism of Army, indian army, pregnant woman, Kashmir Valley, Chinar Corps, Army personnelReplying to the tweet, Modi hailed the Army’s humanitarian spirit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the valour and professionalism of the Chinar Corps personnel who escorted a pregnant woman to a hospital through heavy snowfall in the Kashmir Valley.
The Chinar Corps, an infantry field formation of the Indian Army which is presently located in Srinagar and responsible for military operations in the valley, posted a video on Twitter showing Army personnel and civilians escorting the woman on a stretcher.

“During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Mrs Shamima, required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hours over 100 Army persons & 30 civilians walked with her on stretcher through heavy snow. Baby born in hospital, both mother & child doing fine,” it tweeted tagging Modi. Replying to the tweet, Modi hailed the Army’s humanitarian spirit.

“Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible! Proud of our Army. I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child,” the prime minister posted on Twitter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. PM Modi hails valour professionalism of Army after it escorts pregnant woman to hospital in valley watch video
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Captain appointed for the IAC-1, efforts on to put it in water by 2021
2US President Donald Trump coming to India next month? Dates are being worked out, say sources
3Republic Day 2020: IAF’s Chinook, Apache helicopters to be centre of attraction during fly-past; details