PM Modi expresses concern over increasing violence in Afghanistan

In a virtual meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Modi said as close neighbours and strong strategic partners, both India and Afghanistan want to see the region free of extremism and terrorism.
The prime minister also said no "outside force" will be able to stop Afghanistan's journey towards development as well as its friendship with India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concern over increasing violence in Afghanistan and called for a comprehensive ceasefire for ending the hostilities, while assuring India’s full support in the development journey of the war-ravaged country.
