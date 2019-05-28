PM Modi expected to meet Russian president Putin, China’s Xi during SCO summit in June

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2019 3:21:00 PM

In his first international engagement after a thumping victory in the General Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be heading to Bishkek for Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit (SCO) from June 13-14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping, upon his arrival at a hotel in Ahmedabad. (AP Photo/File)

The SCO includes China, Russia, India, and Pakistan and countries of Central Asia including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan who have been focusing on fighting terrorism, separatism, and extremism. India and Pakistan had become full members of the grouping in 2017.

“For India, the issue of terrorism and developments in Afghanistan would be the key priority. The threat of ISIS to the region and mechanisms to counter terrorism is likely to be discussed,” says Prof Rajan Kumar, JNU.

At the summit bilateral issues between India and Pakistan won’t be a priority. “India and China may also raise the issue of US sanctions on Iran, and the way it will impact the countries of the SCO,” he says.

Besides the leaders of all the member states, on the sidelines Modi is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For the Russian leader, the threat of ISIS to Central Asia and the resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan are the key security issues. The unilateral sanctions of the US on Iran and Russia is another important issue for Putin. Russia would encourage China and India to develop a mechanism to bypass sanctions as it has been done by the European Union, Kumar points out.

During the summit, the member states are expected to discuss connectivity, which is of particular interest to India. New Delhi’s commitment to connectivity in the SCO region is visible in the International North-South Transport Corridor, the development of Chabahar Port and active participation in specific projects like Ashgabat Agreement.

Senior officers have confirmed that during the summit skill development, capacity-building and human resource developments are some of the focus areas where India is seeking cooperation at bilateral as well as under the SCO Framework.

Other areas of interest include enhancing trade and investments, hydrocarbons, organic farming, dairy & animal husbandry, soil testing, water conservation, agricultural education, and agro-processing; tourism; space applications, making nano-satellites and launching them through the Indian space vehicle.

Financial Express Online has reported earlier that members of SCO are expected to participate in a joint anti-terrorism exercise and also hold the first level of the joint border operation “Solidarity 2019-2021.”

India-Kyrgyzstan Bilateral Summit

There will be a bilateral summit between the Prime Minister Modi and Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov. This will be the third meeting within a few weeks. During the bilateral meet, the focus is expected to focus on the launch of a joint study on opportunities from the Eurasian Economic Union and market access for Indian goods and merchandise.

Also, `Namaskar Eurasia’ in Bishkek will be launched in the presence of the two leaders. There will also be an exposition on traditional textile, fabrics, and crafts of the two countries.

