scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

PM Modi, Chancellor Scholz interact with top CEOs on ways to boost economic ties

Modi and the German Chancellor held wide-ranging talks with a focus on boosting the bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies.

Written by PTI
modi, defense
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz prior to their meeting at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz interacted with top executives from Indian and German companies on Saturday to discuss ways to deepen economic ties.The focus areas for mutual cooperation include digital transformation, financial technology, IT and telecom.

“Chancellor @OlafScholz and I met top CEOs to discuss ways to strengthen economic relations between our nations. Sectors like digital transformation, FinTech, IT and Telecom featured prominently in the meeting,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Also Read

Scholz arrived in Delhi on Saturday on a two-day visit to India, his first to the country after he became the German chancellor in December 2021, following Angela Merkel’s historic 16-year tenure at the top post.

Also Read
Also Read

Modi and the German Chancellor held wide-ranging talks with a focus on boosting the bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies.

More Stories on
Defence news
modi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 19:28 IST