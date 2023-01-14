PM Modi calls for ‘human-centric globalisation’, announces ‘Global South Centre of Excellence’ at Voice of Global South Summit

In his virtual address at the Voice of Global South Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for a ‘human-centric globalisation’, one that does not create a climate crisis or debt crisis. India hosted a two-day virtual Voice of Global South Summit on January 12 and 13, with 10 sessions in total, news agency PTI reported. Leaders and ministers from 125 countries of the Global South participated in the summit.

‘Globalisation that brings prosperity’

“We all appreciate the principle of globalisation. India’s philosophy has always seen the world as one family. However, developing countries desire a globalisation that does not create a climate crisis or debt crisis,” the Prime Minister said in his opening remarks at the Concluding Leaders’ Session of the Voice of Global South Summit. “We want a globalisation that brings prosperity and well-being to humanity as a whole. In short, we want a ‘human-centric globalisation’,” he added.

Global South Center of Excellence

The PM also announced a Global South Center of Excellence, a project to provide essential medical supplies and Global South Scholarships for students in developing countries. Explaining its objective, PM Modi said, “This institution will undertake research on development solutions or best-practices of any of our countries, which can be scaled and implemented in other members of the Global South.”

The Prime Minister said India’s G20 Presidency will attempt to voice the views of the Global South on these important issues, an official MEA release stated. “In its development partnerships, India’s approach has been consultative, outcome-oriented, demand-driven, people-centric, and respectful of the sovereignty of partner countries,” he added.

The Summit concluded on January 13 with a Concluding Leaders’ Session hosted by the Prime Minister. The leader who participated in the summit expressed hope that this meet would serve as a catalyst for building a prosperous and inclusive future for the world that considers the Global South’s needs, PTI report said.