PM Modi bats for Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence, says India has capability to become reliable supplier

Technological upgrade is necessary for self-sufficiency in modern equipment and there is also a need to work on preparing the next generation of the devices that are being made today for the armed forces, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking in a webinar ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Defence Industry Outreach’, organised by the FICCI, PM Modi said “Besides the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), work is also being done in the private sector as well as academic institutions”

According to the Prime Minister, India has the capability to become a reliable supplier of weapons to friendly nations which will help in consolidating its position as a strong security provider in the region.

In an effort to give a boost to the defence sector, he outlined the number of measures that have been announced recently including the raising of the FDI cap to 74 per cent through automatic route. He also stated that the process of corporatization of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has started.

“Major steps including a simplified licensing process, level playing field, and, also simplifying exports process has been initiated. These will encourage the development of new technologies in the defence sector.

“India has been a major arms importer for several years, but the situation is changing now,” he said.

According to the defence minister Rajnath Singh the corporatization of OFB would be done within a year and said “A portion of the defence budget has been set aside for procurement from the domestic industry. The amount set aside this year is Rs 52,000 crore.”

Talking about the reforms his government has undertaken reforms in the sectors like Intellectual Property (IP), taxation, insolvency and bankruptcy and even in space and atomic energy, the Prime Minister stated that for a foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), producing in India will be the best option.

“Our commitment to self-sufficiency in defense production is not limited to talks or papers. One step after another has been taken for its implementation. The size of orders for the domestic industry is also going to increase in the coming days. Work is going on in the two defence industrial corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and a target of Rs 20,000 crore investments has been set for the next five years.”

“There are plans to come out with a expanded negative import list by next year which will technologically advanced items,” said Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat.

Talking about the level playing field for the private players, the defence minister stated “The goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat cannot be achieved without a level playing field for the private sector companies.”

Responding to a question about the ongoing Naval tender for six advanced submarines under Project-75I which is under the Strategic Partnership (SP) route, according to the Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar said that the Request For Proposal (RFP) is in the final stages of legal vetting.

According to the defence secretary, “The selection of the Strategic Partner will be done this year. The process of selecting the SP and OEM is already complete.”

Originally the SP was meant only for the private sector, however, now it is open to both private and public sector.

Secretary Defence Production Raj Kumar clarified one important point related to the definition of any foreign company registered in India. The subsidiary of a foreign company will now be considered as an Indian vendor.