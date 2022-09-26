PM leaves for Tokyo for Shinzo Abe’s funeral, to have bilateral meeting with Japanese PM Kishida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for Tokyo later in the evening to attend the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The state funeral will be attended by representatives of 100 countries and 20 Heads of State/Governments will be present.

Sharing details about PM Modi’s 12-16 hours visit to Tokyo, according to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, “PM Modi will be visiting Tokyo, Japan to attend the state funeral ceremony of former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe at Budokan. This would be followed by a greeting occasion at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo.” After the ceremony, PM Modi during the visit is also expected to call Abe’s widow separately.

In Tokyo, PM Modi will have a greeting occasion with PM Kishida to convey his condolences in person. And in addition to that he will also have a brief bilateral meeting with the Japanese PM.

Bilateral Meeting with PM Kishida

According to foreign secretary PM Modi’s visit to Tokyo comes after the Japanese PM’s visit to India for the summit level talks between the two sides. And later this year in May PM Modi had gone there for the QUAD Leaders’ Summit.

The upcoming bilateral meeting will give the two leaders to reaffirm their commitment to further strengthening the Strategic and Global Partnership of the two countries.

The two countries, according to FS Kwatra, are committed to further deepening bilateral partnership between major areas of Defence & Security, Climate Change, Health Security, Infrastructure, Digital, Industrial Development, and Energy, Emerging and Critical Technologies, Human Resources, Trade and Investment and more.

There is a close cooperation between India and Japan on issues of internal importance and there is convergence in the visions of both sides of the Indo-Pacific.

Background

The former PM of Japan Shinzo Abe on July 8 was shot and killed while he was attending a campaign event. He was his country’s longest serving leader whose life was cut short at the age of 67 when he was shot at. And tomorrow he will become the second prime minister of his country to get a state funeral.

Following the news of his death, as a mark of respect for Abe Shinzo India had announced one day of national mourning on July 9, 2022.

At a special briefing in New Delhi, ahead of the visit, foreign secretary told media persons that this will be an opportunity for PM Modi to honour the memory of his dear friend and a great champion of India-Japan ties. The two leaders had developed a personal bond through their interactions and meetings which spanned over a decade.

It started in 2007 when PM Modi visited Japan as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, and in 2014 the two leaders elevated the bilateral relations to the status of Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

According to the foreign secretary, the former PM of Japan, Abe had played significant contributions in the bilateral relations between the two countries, which are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations. In 2021, for his contribution to India-Japan relations he was conferred with India’s most prestigious award – Padma Vibhushan.