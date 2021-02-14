  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM hands over indigenous Arjun tank to Army

By: |
February 14, 2021 1:13 PM

At a function, he also accepted a salute by the state- of-the-art tank, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment here.

prime minister narendra modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over to the Army the home made Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) here.

At a function, he also accepted a salute by the state- of-the-art tank, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by DRDO’s Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment here.

Related News

Fifteen academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs were also involved in the project.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Indian ArmyNarendra Modi
  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. PM hands over indigenous Arjun tank to Army
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt says not conceded any territory as result of agreement with China
2India-China Border Tensions: Disengagement in eastern Ladakh is the first step to be followed by de-induction, say experts
3India welcomes all efforts at reducing tension in Eastern Ukraine