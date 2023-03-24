Pixxel to provide Hyperspectral Capabilities – Know all about it

Pixxel Space Technologies to provide Commercial Hyperspectral Capabilities under a five year contract by the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) Commercial Systems Program Office (CSPO).

Under this contract the company will provide technical hyperspectral imagery (HSI) remote sensing capabilities through simulation, data evaluation and modelling. Using its currently on-orbit pathfinder systems and future HSI constellations, the Bangalore based Pixxel will demonstrate its capabilities through product dissemination, collection and end to end tasking, and respond to delivery requests and ad-hoc product ordering from the NRO and its partners.



Pixxel Space Technologies CEO, Awais Ahmed, announced that his team is excited to begin the journey with NRO and stated that they are fully committed to offer the company’s imaging capabilities to the organization, its partners, and also the US geospatial intelligence community.



Adding that Pixxel is looking forward to collaborating with NRO CSPO and its esteemed partners, Rochester Institute Technology (RIT) Center for Imaging Science (CIS), Riverside Research and Labsphere to advance this promising new space-based commercial remote sensing technology.

About Hyperspectral Imaging

Hyperspectral imaging is a type of imaging technology that captures and processes information from across the electromagnetic spectrum. Unlike traditional imaging methods that capture only red, green, and blue color values, hyperspectral imaging can capture data across many more wavelengths, resulting in much more detailed and nuanced information about the object or scene being imaged.



The hyperspectral imaging capabilities include the ability to capture a wide range of spectral data from an object or scene, which can be used to identify and distinguish between different materials, chemicals, and biological substances. This technology is used in a variety of fields, including agriculture, medicine, environmental monitoring, and remote sensing.



Some of the key benefits of hyperspectral imaging include its ability to detect subtle differences in the composition of materials and to identify hidden features that may not be visible with other imaging technologies. It can also provide valuable information for scientific research and analysis, and has the potential to improve the accuracy and efficiency of many industrial and commercial processes



Identification of materials: Hyperspectral imaging can detect and identify different materials based on their spectral signatures. This information can be used to locate and map different types of materials, such as minerals, vegetation, and water bodies.



Environmental monitoring: Hyperspectral imaging can be used to monitor and assess the health of ecosystems, including forests, wetlands, and coral reefs. It can detect changes in vegetation cover, water quality, and other environmental indicators over time.



Mineral exploration: Hyperspectral imaging can be used to identify and map different types of minerals and mineral deposits. The unique spectral signatures of different minerals can be detected and analyzed to create detailed maps of mineral deposits.



Remote sensing of atmospheric gases: Hyperspectral imaging can be used to detect and monitor atmospheric gases such as carbon dioxide, methane, and ozone. By analyzing the absorption of different wavelengths of light, the concentration of these gases in the atmosphere can be determined.



Military surveillance: Hyperspectral imaging can be used for military surveillance purposes, including the detection of camouflaged targets, chemical and biological agents, and explosives.



Overall, hyperspectral imaging has many remote sensing capabilities that can be used for a wide range of applications, including environmental monitoring, mineral exploration, and military surveillance.

About NRO

This is responsible for developing and operating reconnaissance satellites for the United States government. While the NRO’s primary mission is to support national security objectives, it has also collaborated with commercial companies to make use of their capabilities and technologies.



The NRO has worked with several commercial companies to develop and operate commercial satellite systems. For example, the NRO has contracted with DigitalGlobe to provide high-resolution satellite imagery for national security purposes. DigitalGlobe’s WorldView-1, WorldView-2, and WorldView-3 satellites can provide imagery with resolutions as fine as 31 centimetres.

The NRO has also worked with other companies, such as Maxar Technologies and Planet, to provide satellite imagery and data for various applications. Maxar’s WorldView-4 satellite can provide imagery with a resolution of 30 centimeters, while Planet’s constellation of small satellites can provide frequent, low-resolution imagery of the entire planet.



These commercial systems offer a range of capabilities that can be used to support national security objectives, such as monitoring international borders, tracking the movements of military forces, and monitoring environmental changes. The NRO’s collaboration with commercial companies allows it to make use of these capabilities while also leveraging private sector investment in satellite technology.