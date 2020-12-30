  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pistols, grenades, ammunition recovered from village along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

By: |
Updated: Dec 30, 2020 12:56 PM

The recoveries were made based on the disclosure of militant associates arrested on Sunday.

indian army, armsThe arms and ammunition have been recovered on the disclosure of three Pakistan-linked militant associates arrested on Sunday, the SSP said. (Representational image: PTI)

Security forces recovered arms, ammunition and explosive materials from a militant hideout in Dabbi village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

The recoveries were made based on the disclosure of militant associates arrested on Sunday. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army have recovered two pistols, 70 pistol rounds and two grenades kept in bushes along the LoC in Dabbi village of Balakote sector in Mendhar sub-division, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Poonch, Ramesh Kumar Angral said.

Related News

The arms and ammunition have been recovered on the disclosure of three Pakistan-linked militant associates arrested on Sunday, the SSP said. He said during questioning of arrested militant associate Yaseen Khan, some vital clues on his confession were developed after which a team of police headed by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mendhar, Zaheer Jafri, along with the Army launched an operation in Dabbi and recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition kept in a polythene bag in the bushes.

“Two pistols, 70 bullets and two grenades have been recovered so far and more searches are going on,” Angral added. He said militant outfits were trying to target religious places in Poonch but their nefarious designs have been foiled by the Army and police.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Pistols grenades ammunition recovered from village along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India’s challenge is to understand China’s game plan, says Air Chief Bhadauria
2West Asia and North Africa- A Decade since Arab Spring
3US-India relations in 2021: Post-pandemic world order and a new American leadership