Pilot ‘missing in action’ after Indian jet shot down Pak aircraft, says Govt

By: | Published: February 27, 2019 4:06 PM

The Indian Air Force had on Tuesday carried out precision strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps in Balakot.

One pilot is missing after Indian jets shot down Pakistani aircraft, says government (Photo/ANI)

The Government has confirmed that a pilot is missing after an Indian Air Force jet shot down a Pakistani aircraft which was targeting Indian posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

“In that aerial engagement, one Pakistan Air Force fighter aircraft was shot down by a MiG 21 Bison of the Indian Air Force. The Pakistani aircraft was seen by ground forces falling from the sky on the Pakistan side,” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, said.

“In this engagement, we have unfortunately lost one MiG 21. The pilot is missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. We are ascertaining the facts,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan claimed that it shot down two Indian jets and arrested two pilots.

The Indian Air Force had on Tuesday carried out precision strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps in Balakot. Reports said that nearly 300 terrorists and a few top Jaish commanders were killed in the operation.

