Pilot in Pakistan custody is son of IAF veteran

According to defence portal bharat-rakshak.com, Abhinandan was commissioned as a fighter pilot on June 19, 2004. He had recently completed his training at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.

AROUND TWO years ago, Air Marshal (retired) Simhakutty Varthaman had advised filmmaker Mani Ratnam on his movie, Kaatru Veliyidai, which is set in the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War — and tells the story of a pilot who is a prisoner of war at a jail in Rawalpindi.

On Wednesday, the retired fighter pilot’s son, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was in Pakistani custody after his jet went down during a mission. “There is only one pilot under Pakistan Army’s custody. Wing Comd Abhi Nandan is being treated as per norms of military ethics,” Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces, posted on Twitter around 6.20 pm.

ALSO READ: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani breaks into global top 10 rich list; check top 3

According to defence portal bharat-rakshak.com, Abhinandan was commissioned as a fighter pilot on June 19, 2004. He had recently completed his training at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. The course trains officers from all three services for command and staff appointments.

Abhinandan is married, and his mother is a doctor. His father has been honoured with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), a military award for “most exceptional order” in peace-time service.

ALSO READ: Delhi Budget 2019-20: Arvind Kejriwal’s favourite ‘Mohalla Clinic scheme’ gets little attention

Almost eight years ago, Abhinandan was featured on an episode of NDTV Good Times’ Rocky & Mayur Show along with two other officers of the 24 Squadron (Hawks) as they spoke about the challenges of being a fighter pilot. The show was filmed at the IAF’s Bareilly airbase that has Su-30MKI aircraft.

Abhinandan, then a 26-year-old Flying Officer, had said: “What really lets us do it (fly planes) is the training that we have gone through. We are fighter pilots. I trust Dusty (his co-pilot) with my life, and he trusts mine. That’s our training. And this is blind faith. No two ways about it.”