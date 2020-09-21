Permanent Commission for women in Indian Army: Know about the mandatory Battle Physical Efficiency Test

Earlier this year, in a Supreme Court Order, permanent commission to all women officers with all consequential benefits have been given.

The Indian Army has made it mandatory for all women officers/cadets/women recruits to go through Battle Physical Efficiency Test (BPET). This will be applicable to those women officers too who were commissioned before 2009 and are above 35 years of age.

More about BPET

To test the physical fitness of an officer or a jawan who will be performing military tasks, this test has to be undertaken.

There is a 5-km run, a 60-metre sprint for the women. Also, there is climbing vertical rope up to a certain height, jumping a 6-feet ditch, and also traversing horizontal rope up to a certain distance.

These are as per the directions issued by the Directorate General of Military Training (DGMT) of Army Headquarters, New Delhi. These were issued earlier this year in May. These new orders supersede the directions issued in March 2011 under which the women officers who were commissioned before April 2009 and above the age of 35 years were excused BPET and had to take only the Physical Proficiency Test (PPT).

So the new order of May 2020 has laid out new standards and the time limit in which these tasks have to be completed by the women.

What are the new time limits under the new direction?

The time taken to run at height of 5000 feet/1500 meters in the age category for women officers below 30 years should be 30 minutes or less for ‘Excellent’ grading.

Around 31 minutes 30 seconds for ‘Good’ grading and 33 minutes for ‘Satisfactory’ grading.

The directions of March 2011 had fixed 32 minutes for ‘Excellent’, 33 minutes 30 seconds for ‘Good’ and 35 minutes for ‘Satisfactory’.

The time frame has been shortened for distance run at a height from 5000 feet to 9000 feet.

Now, in the 60 meter sprint the ‘Excellent’ grading time has been reduced from 16 seconds to 15 seconds; 19 seconds to 17 seconds for ‘good’ grade and 20 seconds to 19 seconds for ‘satisfactory’ grading.

Earlier this year, in a Supreme Court Order, permanent commission to all women officers with all consequential benefits have been given.

The Indian Army has already started detailing women officers of the rank of Lt Colonels for Junior Command (JC) course at Army War College, Mhow – these courses are being conducted in July & October.

This course is important as it is a mandatory requirement for promotion to the rank of colonel. As per the directions of the DGMT, following the order of the highest court in the country, those women officers who after the screening process are considered for the PC, will have to undergo the mandatory courses of their respective branches along with JC course.