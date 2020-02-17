Boost to Women In Indian Army! Supreme Court grants Permanent Commission

By: |
Published: February 17, 2020 11:01:36 AM

The Supreme Court on Monday has announced that women will be granted permanent commission in Indian Army.

Women have now been granted permanent commission irrespective of the years served.

Permanent Commission For Women in Indian Army: The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that women will be granted Permanent Commission in the Indian Army. The judgement passed by the high court in 2010, which had said that short serviced commissioned women should be granted permanent commission in Indian Army and AirForce, was challenged by the Defence Ministry. However, according to the latest Supreme Court ruling, women have now granted permanent commission irrespective of the years served.

(To be updated)

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Boost to Women In Indian Army! Supreme Court grants Permanent Commission
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source
2Portuguese and Indian companies to work on UAVs, aircraft and speedboats
3Donald Trump India visit: India and US strategic partnership in space and the need for SSA agreement