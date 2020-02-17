Boost to Women In Indian Army! Supreme Court grants Permanent Commission

The Supreme Court on Monday has announced that women will be granted permanent commission in Indian Army.
Permanent Commission For Women in Indian Army: The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that women will be granted Permanent Commission in the Indian Army. The judgement passed by the high court in 2010, which had said that short serviced commissioned women should be granted permanent commission in Indian Army and AirForce, was challenged by the Defence Ministry. However, according to the latest Supreme Court ruling, women have now granted permanent commission irrespective of the years served.
(To be updated)
