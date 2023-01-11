scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Patrolling, troops deployment along LoC strengthened ahead of Republic Day, says BSF officer 

Patrolling and deployment of troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have been strengthened ahead of Republic Day, a senior BSF officer said on Wednesday.

Written by PTI
Patrolling, troops deployment along LoC strengthened ahead of Republic Day, says BSF officer 
Security personnel at Poonch district (PTI Image)

Patrolling and deployment of troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have been strengthened ahead of Republic Day, a senior BSF officer said on Wednesday.

“Terror outfits always try to carry out violence but jawans are alert on the border. Our endeavour is not to allow infiltration by terrorists. Such attempts are on from across the border but we prevent them forcefully,” said Ashok Yadav, the inspector general of the BSF Kashmir Frontier.

Also Read

“Our alertness doubles whenever there is an event like this (Republic Day). We have strengthened our patrolling and deployment. Many of our companies are also deployed for law-and-order duties and the endeavour is to prevent any such incident,” he told reporters here.

Also Read

He was addressing an event to flag off the educational-cum-motivational Bharat Darshan Tour to Mumbai of 29 Kashmiri students of different schools.

Also Read

Asked if there was any input about the possibility of any terror incident like the recent one in Jammu, the IG BSF said he had no such knowledge.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 05:22:44 pm