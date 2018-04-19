Pathankot on high alert: Security beefed up after ‘suspected terrorist movement’, local claims seeing armed men

Pathankot on high alert: Security has been beefed up and search operations conducted in Pathankot in Punjab after reports of suspected terrorist movement in the area.

Security has been beefed up and search operations conducted in Pathankot in Punjab after reports of suspected terrorist movement in the area. The search operations have been stepped up after a local had claimed to have given a lift to two suspected terrorists on April 16. Now, the Punjab Police has heightened security in the area but also claimed that nothing substantial has come out yet. Surinder Pal Singh, IG Border zone was quoted as saying by ANI that two suspicious people had apparently entered from Pathankot; however, nothing substantive can be said as yet. “Truth will come out. We are in touch with all the agencies,” he added.

SPS Parmar, IG Border Zone, also said that there have been inputs of suspicious movement being seen since 3-4 days. He too clears the air saying that the police have reacted but there is yet to be anything substantial. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has denied that there is anything to worry as of now. “We are on top of every issue. There is nothing to worry about it,” said Captain Amarinder Singh on reports of suspicious movement being detected in Pathankot.

On April 16, security forces put the city of Pathankot in Punjab on high alert after a local claimed to have given lift to two suspected terrorists. The local claimed that he gave a lift to two men a night before. The duo got down at a place nearby Kathua region in neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir, the police said. “We are on alert and the matter is being investigated. A local told us that he gave lift to two youths. The local felt that the duo could be terror suspects as they were apparently carrying weapons and got down at a place nearby Kathua,” Pathankot SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said. “At this stage, we are treating the two as possible suspects and proceeding accordingly,” he said.

The Pathankot police have been checking vehicles at key places. The Punjab Police has provided nine bulletproof tractors to Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts to deal with any such threat. On January 2, 2016, a heavily armed group of militants attacked the Pathankot airbase, killing 6 Indian security personnel. The gun battle and the subsequent combing operation lasted about 17 hours, resulting in five attackers and three security personnel dead. Three others were later declared dead after being admitted to hospital following grave injuries.