‘Parakram Parv’: India to celebrate the second anniversary of the Surgical Strike – All you need to know

Indian Army conducted surgical strikes in 2016 which had strategic ramifications and were aimed to dissuade inimical adversary from adopting the path of violence and to ensure an environment of peace for the nation. The day Sept 29 marks the eve of second anniversary of 2016’s surgical strikes against terror pods in Pakistani territory by Indian forces and the Ministry of Defence will be conducting the event with the army, air force and navy being represented.

To showcase the courage, valour and sacrifice of Armed Forces, ‘Parakram Parv’ is being observed from Sept 28-30, which will have an overall theme of ‘valour’ of the armed forces with the focus being on the strikes. On September 28, an exhibition will be setup at the India Gate lawns, consisting of the selfie wall and video wall.

Exhibition is being planned for this day, with a ‘selfie wall’, showing representative videos and a portion of the original footage of the strikes and stalls displaying equipment of the three defence services throughout the three day celebration.

“The message being sent out through such an event is the capabilities of the Indian Army to go across the borders and strike at will,” said a senior officer. While the main event is planned in India Gate Lawns, almost 53 locations in 51 cities across the country shall be showcasing the events highlighting valour of Indian Armed Forces in general and Special Forces in particular during the surgical strikes.

On Friday, Sept 28, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit India Gate lawns, to commemorate the inauguration of ‘Parakram Parv’ and will also interact with children.

The programme will start with bugle call at 1830 hrs, thereafter, movies and photographs depicting valour & courage of the Armed Forces will be shown. Huge canvas/digital signing walls for sending messages to the soldiers will help citizens connect with them. Letters addressed to soldiers by school children will also be on the display.

The event is open from Saturday and Sunday and the visitors will get the opportunity to see captured weapons used by terrorists that have been brought from Jammu & Kashmir. Military equipment like artillery guns and small arms will also be on display.

According the Indian Army spokesperson, “On Sept 29 – 30 noted singers are scheduled to perform at the venue apart from the Military band.