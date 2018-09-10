​​​
  3. Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir by opening firing towards an Indian post in Karnah area in Kupwara district, officials said Monday.

By: | Srinagar | Published: September 10, 2018 6:05 PM
pakistani troops, ceasefire violation, ceasefire jammu and kashmir, jammu and kashmir news The Pakistani troops from Ziarat post opened firing with small arms at Indian Army’s Black Rock post at 8.00 pm on Sunday, defence officials said.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir by opening firing towards an Indian post in Karnah area in Kupwara district, officials said Monday. However, no casualties have been reported so far, the officials said.

The Pakistani troops from Ziarat post opened firing with small arms at Indian Army’s Black Rock post at 8.00 pm on Sunday, defence officials said. “In retaliation, Indian Army at Black Rock also fired on Pakistani post.

The firing was going on from both sides,” the officials said. They said no injury has been reported so far.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top