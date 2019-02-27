Pakistani jets violate Indian air space in J&K’s Nowshera, pushed back by IAF jets

IAF jets immediately forced Pakistani jets to return. (File Photo)

Pakistani fighter jets Wednesday violated Indian air space in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, a top official said.

Pakistani jets also dropped bombs when forced back by IAF jets, the official said.

“The jets entered into Indian air space over Nowshera sector this morning,” the official said.

They were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.

More details to follow.