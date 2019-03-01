Pakistani F-16  was shot down by an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft

The MiG-21 Bison not only chased the F-16 of the PAF but also managed to shoot it down which unfortunately landed in POK. (Photo source: Ministry of Defence)

Top officers of the services at a Tri-service media conference unveiled fragments from a missile they said matched the Pakistani F-16 fighter jet that crossed into Indian airspace and was shot down. According to the Indian Air Force, there is enough evidence to show that F-16s were used in this mission and Pakistan is trying to hide this fact. Also, parts of AMRAAM Air to Air Missile which is carried only on the F-16s in PAF were recovered East of Rajauri within the Indian territory. Therefore, the fact remains that one F-16 of PAF was shot down by an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft.

It maybe be pointed here that Pakistan has been denying New Delhi’s assertions that one of its fighters was downed during a dogfight that also saw an Indian plane lost.

Since Wednesday, Feb 27, the Pakistan side has been through its publicity wing has been showing pictures of the MiG-21 Bison which was shot down. However, at a closer look at the images of the debris, it seems that the publicity department of Pakistan Forces ISPR by mistake ended up sharing pictures of the F-16 that was shot down by Indian Air Force.

On Wednesday, at 10.00 hours three three F-16s had crossed into Indian Air space after crossing the LoC and were targeting Indian military installations. But they were pushed back by of MiG-21 Bisons, which were on Combat Air Patrol (CAP).

The MiG-21 Bison not only chased the F-16 of the PAF but also managed to shoot it down which unfortunately landed in POK.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also said in his televised address that Pakistan had shot two Indian MiGs and the pilots were in Pakistani custody. But later in the evening, Pakistan issued a statement saying it had only one Indian pilot in custody.

Pakistan uses the F-16 Block 50 aircraft, and is powered by — the F110-GE-129 for the Block 50, and the F100-PW-229 for the Block 52.