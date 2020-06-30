  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir

By: |
Published: June 30, 2020 9:55 AM

Pakistani troops opened unprovoked fire towards Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, an army official said.

Pakistan, Pakistani troops, Jammu and Kashmir, Line of Control, Naugam sector, indian army, defence news, pakistan ceasefire violationThere were no reports of any casualties so far. (File photo: PTI)

Pakistani troops opened unprovoked fire towards Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, an army official said.

“On 30 Jun 2020, in the morning hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Naugam sector (in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district) by firing mortars and other weapons,” the official said.

Related News

He said befitting response is being given to the Pakistani aggression. There were no reports of any casualties so far.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. DEFENCE
  3. Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Partnership with US critical in translating India’s bold vision for development into reality: Taranjit Singh Sandhu
2Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
3Ladakh face-off: US senators express solidarity with India