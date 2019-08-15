Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

The cross-border firing started around 7 am in Krishnaghati sector of the district and continued for several hours, prompting strong response from the Indian side, a defence official said.
The firing stopped around 5.30 pm, he said. There have been no reports of any injury or casualty on the Indian side.
